WAYNE — The Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic Knights will play the No. 3 Blue Devils for the Mid-State conference tournament title after two physical semifinal games on Friday night at Wayne High School.
The Knights defeated No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic 56-45 in the first game of the evening with Wayne holding on to beat the No. 6 O’Neill Eagles 53-42.
Norfolk Catholic entered the final eight minutes holding onto a slim 34-33 lead. They would end up going on an 8-0 run and didn’t allow a field goal in the fourth quarter until there was one minute, 48 seconds left.
“Against what we do, there’s only so many offensive things that a team can do and once we pick up a pattern that you’re doing, it’s up to you to adjust,” Coach Kevin Manzer said. “If you do that we feel like we’re pretty quick to adjust as well.”
The Knights were led offensively by Ben Hammond. The senior had a three-point play during the late run and scored his team’s first 12 points on four triples to the tune of a season-best 22 points. He last hit that total on Dec. 18 against Wahoo Bishop Neumann.
“I was just taking what the defense gave me, trying to distribute to our other teammates and just trying to follow the game plan,” Hammond said. “When the threes are open, I’ll take them and when the drives are open, I’ll go for that.”
In the second quarter, the Trojans began to spread the ball out on offense, with two threes by Tate Thoene part of an effort that put them up 29-23 with 2:32 left.
However, a three by Timmerman, two free throws by Hammond and another two by Karter Kerkman with five seconds left, put the Knights up 30-29 at halftime.
This was Cedar Catholic’s first loss to a C2 team all season. Their previous three losses had come to teams in Class C1 or higher with one coming against Dakota Valley, South Dakota, who — at the time this article is written — is 14-0.
“We didn’t bounce pass the ball when we should. We didn’t really throw it inside when we should,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “I think a lot of those issues are just something we have to iron out.”
IN THE LATE SEMIFINAL, O’Neill took a 38-37 lead with 5:25 left in the game following a layup by Sean Coventry.
On Wayne’s next possession, the initial shot missed and was rebounded by Sedjro Agoumba, who found Tanner Walling down low. Walling ended up drawing a three-point play, sparking a 16-4 run that put his squad up for good.
“I was in a good position and the and-one that helped us turn the momentum a little bit,” he said.
It was another day at the office for a defense that’s been a big reason for Wayne’s success.
It showed itself in how well it defended some of the Eagles’ best players. Drew Morrow (who averages 16 points a game) was held to just six against the Blue Devils. It was only the fourth time he’s been held to single digits all season.
“The kids work really hard on it. They buy into it. They’re proud of their defense,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “The goal is to keep them under 40 points every game. We feel like we can win a lot of games if we do that.”
Following a tight first quarter, Wayne used threes from Brandon Bartos and Colson Nelson to open things up in the next eight minutes.
After halftime, it was the Blue Devils coming out a bit flat, as they made just one field goal in the period. O’Neill, meanwhile, used four points from Landon Classen, two from Morrow and a three from Brady Sidak to cut the deficit and make it a 35-32 game.
“We’ve got to be more confident with the five guys that we have on the floor,” O’Neill coach Seth Kalhoff said. “We belong and I don't think anybody doubts that right now, but we’ve got to find ways to win those big games.”
As for Wayne, they now have a chance to win their third straight Mid-State conference tournament title. The goal being so close and the opponent on the other side will have them ready.
“You don’t want to take these opportunities for granted. So regardless of who we’re playing, they’re going to be up for it for that reason alone,” Sweetland said. “Just sprinkle in the fact that we get a second chance at a team that beat us, I think that’s a little extra motivation as well.
This stage is a bit less familiar to Norfolk Catholic, but as long as they’re here, they want to make the most of it.
“We’re happy to be in the championship game, but it’s not enough,” Manzer said. “I expect our guys to be relaxed, focused and ready to go.”
Tip off will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wayne High school. Cedar Catholic and O’Neill will face off in the third place game at 3:15 p.m.
1000 POINTS
Though The Eagles and Trojans didn’t crack the title game, two of their best players had something to celebrate. Cedar Catholic senior and O’Neill junior Landon Classen both joined the 1,000 career points club in their respective games.
Mid-State Conference tournament semifinals
Cedar Catholic 13 16 4 12 — 45
Norfolk Catholic 14 16 4 22 — 56
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (16-4): Tate Thoene, 4 1-2 12; Grant Arens, 1 1-2 3; Andrew Jones, 1 0-1 2; Brett Kleinschmidt, 2 1-5 5; Carson Arens, 2 0-0 5; Carter Arens, 3 2-2 9; Jaxson Bernecker 2 2-2 7; Nolan Becker, 1 0-0 2; Total, 16 7-14 45.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (16-2): Mason Timmerman, 2 3-4 9; Brennen Kelley, 5 0-1 11; Preston Burbach, 0 1-3; Ben Hammond, 5 8-10 22; Karter Kerkman, 1 2-2 4; Kade Pieper, 2 1-1 5; Nolan Fennessy, 2 0-0 4; Total, 17 15-21 56.
O’Neill 12 11 9 10 — 42
Wayne 14 15 6 18 — 53
O’NEILL (15-4): Kyler Dean, 0 1-2 1; Landon Classen, 7 3-6 19; Sean Coventry, 1 0-0 2; Drew Morrow, 3 0-1 6; Keaton Wattier, 2 1-4 5; Brady Sidak, 3 0-0 9; Total, 16 5-13 42.
WAYNE (19-2): Alex Phelps, 1 2-2 4; Carter Junck, 0 2-2 2; Colson Nelson, 2 0-0 6; Brandon Bartos, 4 2-3 11; Tanner Walling, 4 7-8 16; Sedjro Agoumba, 3 0-3 6; Daniel Judd, 3 0-0 6; Camron Weaselhead, 0 2-2 2; Total, 17 15-20 53.