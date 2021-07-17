FREMONT — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics Juniors played at the level they knew they were capable of competing at on Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the South Sioux City Siouxland Bank Post 307 Juniors 11-0 in the loser’s bracket of the Class A Area 6 Tournament.
It was Norfolk’s first win in an area tournament since 2018, when they beat Fremont in the first round.
Singles by the first three batters loaded the bases with no one out for the Juniors in the bottom of the first. With Zach Cordner at the plate, Siouxland starting pitcher D.J. Helms mishandled a toss by the catcher after a pitch, allowing Sawyer Wolff to score from third base. Easton Sullivan later scored on a fielder’s choice and Carter Ramaekers scored on a passed ball.
That was all the scoring for the first, but Norfolk added two more runs in the second when C.J. Hoffman drove a single to left field giving the Juniors a 5-0 lead.
In the top of the third, an error and walk gave Siouxland first and second with no one out. At that point, coach Jerrett Mills took out starter Evan Harper, who had allowed no runs on two hits and struck out three.
“We just needed somebody to go in there and start us off on the right note and [Evan] did that,” Mills said. “I just wanted to get some other arms in there and get work in and see what they could do.”
That other arm would be Easton Sullivan, who switched in from second base. His first assignment would be to keep Siouxland from starting any kind of rally.
Sullivan struck out the side to end the inning along with six of the first seven batters he faced. He pitched the remaining three innings of the game allowing no hits and earning the win.
Sullivan felt his ability to get ahead in counts and the defense behind him were a big reason for his success.
“It was definitely one of my better [outings]. I was able to get ahead in the count, keep them off balance,” Sullivan said. “I think that’s a big thing, to keep them guessing.”
A big concern for the Juniors going into the game was their ability to produce quality at bats, particularly with runners in scoring position. The team had just one hit in such situations on Friday in their first-round loss to Fremont.
They had five against Siouxland and put up at least one run in each inning.
“The approaches that we had at the plate I thought were way better,” Mills said about what the offense’s biggest improvement was, “We drove the fastball like we’re supposed to. We fouled off the rest of the junk.”
C.J. Hoffman and Sean Barrett led the team with two RBI’s a piece.
The Norfolk Juniors look to keep their season going Sunday at 5 p.m. when they take on Gretna, the top seed in Area A6.
BOX SCORE
South Sioux City 000 00 — 0 2 4
Norfolk 321 5X — 11 8 1
W: Easton Sullivan
L: D.J. Helms