O’NEILL — Services for Jo Ann Howard, 69, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the First Christian Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Jo Ann Howard died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

