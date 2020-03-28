Keeping inmates safe and healthy in light of the COVID-19 virus has complicated issues for area jails.
In Pierce County, the jail is stressing cleanliness and has canceled visitation, said county sheriff Rick Eberhardt.
Additionally, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is citing and releasing people, unless the offense is for a violent crime.
Eberhardt said the inmates in his custody actually feel safer in prison when it comes to the virus.
Madison County Jail also has canceled visitation for inmates.