Derek Ippensen, principal of Norfolk High School, was interviewed for the South Sioux City Community Schools (SSCCS) superintendent position by the SSCCS Board of Education on Monday afternoon.

Ippensen is one of four finalists for the position, alongside Jason Alexander, superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools; Ashley O'Dell, assistant superintendent for South Sioux City Community Schools; and Rony Ortega, principal of Bryan High School.

The interview took place in the South Sioux City High School library. Each candidate was allotted an hour for his or her interview.

Ippensen — who holds a doctorate in educational leadership and bachelor of science in education from Doane College, in addition to an education specialist degree and master’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney — began his interview by stating his appreciation for the "generosity and spirit of the folks of South Sioux City" and remarked positively on his experience observing the district earlier in the day.

Questions from the board members covered a wide range of topics, including how to solve issues of low teacher recruitment and retention. Ippensen stated that fixing both problems starts with building "a team that trusts one another."

When asked how he would create and foster connections with the community, Ippensen stressed the importance of "being at school events ... and not just sporting events," as well as "being present at community events" so the community "see(s) you as a person, not just a person in an office."

The interview closed with the question "Are you still excited about becoming our next superintendent and, if so, why?" Ippensen responded: "I've come to South Sioux three times, and each time I've walked away more excited about the community than the last." He added, "I'm a change agent. ... When I look at South Sioux, there are so many positive things that are just out of reach. There are so many things that I think that we can do together to transform this into an exceptional district."

According to the SSCCS Board of Education's timeline, the official hiring approval and announcement of the superintendent will take place on Monday, Dec. 12.