September 20, 2019
First United
Methodist Church
406 W Phillip Ave.
(402) 371-2785
Saturday Worship 5:30p.m.
Sunday Worship 8:30a.m.
Sunday School 9:45a.m.
(age 2 to adult)
Sunday Worship 11:00a.m.
Wednesday Youth Group 6:30-8p.m.
Thurs. Men's Breakfast 6:55a.m.
Pastors: Neil & Bridget Gately
Abundant Life
Christian Center
1101 ”L“ Street • Neligh
(402) 887-5530
A Full Gospel Church
9:00 a.m. Children‘s & Adult
Sunday School
9:00 a.m. Pre-Service Prayer
10:00 a.m. Worship Service
Randy & Teresa Schutt, Pastors
Catholic Churches
SATURDAY MASSES
St. Peter, Stanton 5:00 pm
St. Mary, Norfolk 5:00 pm
St. Patrick, Battle Creek 7:00 pm
St. Leonard, Madison 7:00 pm
SUNDAY MASSES
Sacred Heart, Norfolk 7:30 am
St. Leonard, Madison 9:00 am
Bilingual
St. Mary, Norfolk 9:30 am
St. Patrick, Battle Creek 10:00am
St. Mary, Norfolk 11:30 am
Bilingual
WEEKDAY MASS &
RECONCILIATION
Worship and confession times for the 4 parishes can be found at SacredHeartNorfolk.com
Christ Lutheran Church
605 S. 5th St. 371-1210
LCMS-Stephen Ministry congregation
Saturday Communion
Sunday Communion 8:00a.m.
Bible Class/ Sun. School 9:30a.m.
Sunday Worship 10:45a.m.
Rev. David Goehmann
Christ the Servant
Lutheran Church LCMC
1100 E. Benjamin Ave.
(402) 379-1775
www.christtheservantnorfolk.co m
Pastor: Steve Lund
Sunday School 9:00a.m.
Sunday Worship 10:00a.m.
firstChristian
1408 E. Benjamin (402) 371-5734
Sunday Worship 9:15 & 11 AM
First Congregational
United Church of Christ
1102 Norfolk Ave.
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-0701
Rev. Jacqueline Perry
”No Matter Who You Are or Where You Are On Life‘s Journey, You are Welcomed Here“ Sunday, 9/15: Sunday School 9:00a.m., Worship at 10:15a.m. www.firstcongoucc.org
First Presbyterian Church
104 S. 10th Street
Norfolk, NE
(402)371-1635
9a.m. Sunday School/youth and adult; 10a.m. Worship, Fellowship Following; 2p.m. Bilingual Worship and Fellowship (Spanish)
Rev. Brian Johnson
Facebook: First Pres - Norfolk, NE
Grace
Lutheran Church
416 Park Ave. Saturday: Communion Serv., 5:30p.m. Sunday: Communion Serv., 10a.m.; Graceland & Catechism Class, 8:30a.m.; Adult Bible Study, 8:30a.m.; Building Faithful Families, 8:30a.m.; Coffee Time, 9:30a.m.; Family of God Night , 5:30p.m. Monday: Quilting 1p.m. Tuesday: Worship at Veteran's Home, 1p.m. Wednesday: Ladies Bible Class, 10a.m.; 5th-8th Catechism, 3:45p.m.; Jubilee Ringers, 5p.m.; Ding-A-Lingers, 5:30p.m.; Shekinah, 6p.m.; Communion, 7p.m.; Adult Choir, 7p.m. Thursday: Moms & Tots, 9:30a.m.; Sunday Service, CH 12 10:30a.m.; Altar Guild Supper & Meeting, 6p.m.
Ray Wilke
Rev. Christopher Asbury
Heartland Baptist Church
1213 E. Phillip (402)371-6372
Adult/Youth Sun. School 9:30am Sunday Worship 10:30am heartlandchurchnorfolk.com
Mount Olive Lutheran
1212 S 2nd Street. Saturday: 6:30p.m. Worship Service; Sunday: Sunday School/ Bible Class 9:15a.m., 10:30a.m. Worship Service.
Pastor Robert Wiest
Norfolk Baptist Church
Independent Baptist
1001 State Hwy. 35 N, 371-7146
SUNDAY:
Sunday School 10:00 a.m.
Morning Worship 11:00 a.m.
Evening Service 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY:
Adult Bible Study 6:30 p.m.
Kid's Youth Club 6:30 p.m.
Larry Dohmen, Pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ
1501 N. 13th
402-371-4332
Sunday School 9:00a.m.
Worship 10:00a.m.
Sunday Evening Worship 6p.m.
Mon. Grief Share Group 3:30p.m.
Wednesday Bible School 7:00p.m.
Thursday Griefshare 7:00p.m.
Personal Bible Studies Available
Minister: Jeff Schipper.
Northern Heights Baptist
Southern Baptist
3000 Harvest View Drive
SS/Bible Class All Ages 9:45 a.m.
Worship 8:15 & 11:00a.m.
Iglesia Bautista Hispana 11:00 a.m.
Wed. Awana/ Youth Group 6:30 p.m.
Matthew Gilmore, Senior Pastor
Jeffrey Sours,Youth Pastor
Ed Felgate, Jr. Associate Pastor
Pastor David Martinez
Hispanic Ministries
402-371-6253
Our Savior Lutheran
2420 W. Omaha Avenue
402-371-9005
Worship Services
Saturday 5:30 pm Blended
Sunday 9:00 am Education Hour
9:00 am Contemporary
10:30 am Traditional
10:30 am Contemporary
Lee Weander, Pastor
Frank Brink, Pastor
Peace Evangelical Church
4 mi NE of Norfolk on Hwy. 35.
Worship Service 9:30a.m.
Communion Every Sunday
Dorcas Society 1st Thurs. 1:30 p.m.
Pastor Clark Jenkinson
(402) 649-6300
Seventh Day
Adventist Church
204 North 8th Street
Church at Study, for all ages.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Worship Service at 10:50 a.m.
English & Spanish
VISITORS WELCOME
(402)371-6504
Sandro Sandoval, Pastor
St. John‘s Lutheran ELCA
13th & Benjamin Avenue
(402)371-1985
God's work. Our hands.
Stephen Ministry Congregation
Worship Saturday 5:00p.m.
Worship Sunday 8:30 & 11a.m.
Rev. Randy Rasmussen
St. Paul‘s Evangelical
Lutheran Church (WELS)
North 11th St. & Georgia Ave.
371-1233 or 371-1654
Saturday Worship 6:30p.m.
Sunday Worship 9:00a.m.
Sunday Bible Class 8 & 10:15a.m.
Sunday School 10:15a.m.
Radio Service (94.7FM) Live
Sundays at 9:00a.m.
TV-CableOne Channel 12:
Wednesdays 9:00a.m.
ALL WELCOME!
Pastor Mark Reichert
Pastor Paul Hirsch
The Salvation Army
610 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE,
68701, (402) 379-4663.
Come Worship With Us
Sunday: 10a.m., Bilingual Serv; 11a.m., Sunday School; noon, Lunch.
Transportation available.
Captain Jesus and Major Kelli Trejo
Victory Road
Assembly of God
200 North Victory Road
Join Us On The Road To Victory
SUNDAY:
Prayer 8:30 a.m.
Christian Education 9:00 a.m.
Morning Worship 10:30 a.m.
Intercessors 7:45 a.m.
Bread Breakers, small groups
WEDNESDAY:
Pastor‘s Class, Adults..... 6:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Youth 6:30 p.m.
MPact-Girls/Royal Rangers-Boys..... 6:30 p.m.
371-6288
Mark Rose, Pastor