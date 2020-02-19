An insurance company that has served customers in Northeast Nebraska since 1972 has announced its merger GTA Insurance Group.
Town & Country Insurance, an independent insurance agency with 10 locations across the state of Nebraska, joined the full-service, independent insurance agency, GTA Insurance Group, at the beginning of the year.
GTA president Krae Dutoit said the company is excited for the opportunity to partner with Town & Country and to establish a flagship in Northeast Nebraska.
"We look forward to adding 10 locations to our list of growing agencies in Nebraska and, in addition, having the opportunity to offer more carrier options to customers in that part of the state," Dutoit said.
Dutoit added that GTA also is excited to welcome Ryan Loecker and Mark Weidner as shareholders in the insurance group and is "thrilled for the rest of the professional staff to join our team."
Town & Country’s professional staff consists of 31 employees. These individuals will become a part of the GTA team but will continue to work out of their respective offices.
Weidner and Loecker said joining GTA will allow Town & Country to offer more options to its clients and to better serve them in more locations.
"The fact that GTA operates in a similar fashion as we do makes this a perfect partnership," Loecker said. "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients the way (Town & Country) always has.”