HUMPHREY — Humphrey’s pool is in the shape you would expect a 59-year-old pool to be in.
David Henke of JEO Consulting Group, Wahoo, is studying the condition of the pool. He will make his findings to the Humphrey City Council at the Feb. 17 or March 16 meeting.
He said the pool has normal issues: It leaks, it’s not up to today’s ADA code, has a 3- to 5-foot swimming area depth-wise, needs painting and has trip hazards and other issues.
“Those type of rectangular shaped pools — there were so many of them built in the ’60s and ’70s,” he said.
The original pool opened June 18, 1922, and the current pool opened in the summer of 1961, making it 59 years old.
Henke said when he presents his report to the council, he expects it will want to know the cost of making repairs versus the cost of building a new pool. The council will decide how — or if — it wants to proceed.
“It’s still useful,” Henke said of the pool. “But does it offer any of the modern amenities? No.”
He said, “If they want to repair it, we will give them options to bring it up to standards and give them the cost and possible layout for a new pool.”
Henke said the study also would address how to raise money for a new pool and the possibility of using grants, although he said that is a small amount.
Most new pools, he said, are financed through sales tax, property tax, grants or private donations.
“The two main parts is sales tax or property tax,” he said.
The city could partner with another government agency, like the county or school district, to create a separate partnership to raise Humphrey’s sales tax from the current 7 cents to 7.5 cents.
That government agency would have no financial obligation to pay for the pool. Henke said most communities, if they can find the money, build new pools.
“I’d say about 75 percent of the communities we’ve done study on build new,” he said.
Once the study is presented to the council, it must direct JEO how to proceed, whether to renovate the current pool, design a new one or do nothing.
If the city opts for repairs, they can be done off-season, and if a new pool is built, it will take at least one year.
He said the current site is large enough to add amenities, which could make it an area draw, including zero-drop entry, play features, newer diving boards, games and shaded areas, which he said, are important.
The city has been budgeting for a new pool and has $200,000 in the capital improvement budget for the pool. The cost of the study is $15,000.