Because of the construction of a water main along Highway 81, the access drive east of the North Airport Road/Highway 81 intersection will be closed beginning Wednesday, according to a city press release. The intersection is anticipated to reopen on Monday, May 24.
Both accesses to the north and south onto the frontage road from the highway will remain open and accessible during the time of the closure, according to the press release. For additional information, contact the Norfolk Water Division at 402-844-2210.