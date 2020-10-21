The permanent bridge on Highway 281 over the Niobrara River south of Spencer has reopened, and a celebration to mark the feat is planned for Thursday, Oct. 22.
This replaces a temporary bridge that has been in place since July 30 after March 2019 flooding created a 127-mile detour. This also marks the completion of major flood repairs to the state highway system after flooding caused significant damage and washed out a segment of the highway just south of the bridge. Two lanes are now open to traffic, with some minor work continuing. Motorists can expect periodic lane closures maintained with signs and flaggers.
Thursday’s 1 p.m. event — which is open to the public — will mark the early opening of the bridge and the completion of major flood repairs. Kyle Schneweis, the state director of transportation, will join Gov. Pete Ricketts and others to make remarks before taking questions.
Parking is limited at the event, which will be toward the south end at the shoo-fly entrance to the Highway 281 bridge south of Spencer.