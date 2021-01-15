WAUSA — Services for Helyn Wakeley, 93, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST... * WHAT...Blizzard. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Difficult to impossible travel due to near zero visibility and snow covered roads. Power outages are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
The Winning
Caption
"These jeans cost an arm and a leg"
Jody Stone
was this week's winner.
The winner's name will be put into a drawing for a free month subscription or extension.
Look for a new photo Monday.
