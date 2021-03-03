WISNER — The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has launched an online system for people age 65 and older to schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule an appointment go to https://elvphd.org/Covid-19-VaccineAppointments. Times and locations for vaccinations change weekly, the department said in a press release.
Scheduling is only for people age 65 or older. The department is not reserving doses or scheduling appointments for other age groups.
People in younger age groups can go to www.vaccinate.ne.gov to register for notifications when appointments do become available to them.
Those who have already added their names to the list by phone do not need to do so again. The department said it is receiving a record number of phone calls and encourages people to use the online registry.
The department has begun vaccinating the education sector, and this will continue for a few more weeks before it starts on other tiers of Phase 1B.