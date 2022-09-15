MADISON — Memorial services for Harriett A. and Verl L. Nahrstedt will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
Harriett Nahrstedt died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center (Countryside Home) in Madison. Verl Nahrstedt died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
———
For Verl’s service to our country, military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 5763 and ALP 35.
Harriett Amelia was born March 7, 1927, on a farm west of Madison to George and Dorthea (Jacobsen) Leu. She attended District 56 elementary school and graduated from Madison High School. After graduation, she attended a course at Wayne State Teachers College to pursue her dream of being a teacher. She subsequently taught country elementary school for three years.
On June 15, 1947, Harriett married Verl L. Nahrstedt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison, and they were happily married for 73 years before Verl’s passing on Nov. 7, 2020. After they were married, the couple lived in Fremont for several years before returning to their farm northwest of Madison, where they continued farming until retirement.
Harriett was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving on the church council, active in the ladies’ group, teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
She had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed her flowers, her many card clubs, dancing with Verl and working with and teaching ceramics in her shop, Harriett’s Hobby House. When Verl started to fly his plane, Harriett decided that she needed to know how to land that plane so she started her own flying lessons. She had a lifelong love of sewing and made beautiful garments, including her daughter’s wedding gown.
Harriett is survived by her children, Sheri (Tom) Anderson of Morristown, N.J., and Mike (LaRene) Nahrstedt of Madison; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her spouse, Harriett was preceded in death by her sister, Cordia Kesting, and her great-grandchild, Corban Nahrstedt.