Loving Where They Live: Jacie Burbach

This series will be published every other Wednesday through December. This week we travel to Coleridge to meet Jacie Burbach, an insurance agent at Northeast Nebraska Insurance. Burbach is married with four adult children (all girls), three sons-in-law, five grandchildren and two dogs and is loving where she lives.
How long have you lived in Coleridge?
My entire life. I was even born in Coleridge.
What do love most about your community?
I love the fact that we are a caring community. This community was a great place for me to be raised by my parents, and it has been a great place for my children to be raised. Today, I have two grandchildren who are being raised in our community as well. The small, hometown atmosphere is what every little town should be like. That old adage "it takes a village to raise a child" — that's Coleridge. We all look out for each other. When my children were young and went outdoors to play, I was never concerned about their safety. We had "neighborhood grandparents" who watched over them. We know our neighbors, we know our neighborhood, we know our community.
Is there something special about Coleridge that is surprising or that makes it unique?
Coleridge is a community that is small in size, but big on pride. We are a big family, and our roots run deep.
If you could change something about your hometown, what would that be?
Our downtown business district would probably be first, followed by more affordable, quality housing. I would love to see our Main Street bustling with business again. Sadly, we are a mobile society and people jump in their vehicle to get to the city to shop, eat, etc. The people in the city tell me we have nothing to offer for entertainment and dining, but how many minutes do they travel for these conveniences? I would love to instill in these people our small community is safer and friendlier. Bring your family here to live the good life.
How would you describe your community to a pen pal in another country?
A small community with a big heart. For years we have been known as "the Heart of Cedar County."
What makes you most proud of your community?
I am proud that we are a small community and we always look out for each other. We are a community with a sense of pride. We are always willing to help each other out.
What are your dreams for Coleridge?
I want our younger generation to have a sense of commitment to this community. I want them to come back "home" — start a business, build a home and raise their family in the same community with the same values they were raised with. Help us keep OUR community alive.
What is your relationship to Coleridge Area Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation?
We are relatively new to Nebraska Community Foundation and are still learning the ropes. We spent a considerable amount of time researching different foundations and funds trying to find the right fit for our community. NCF seemed to be the best fit. We are excited to see where the future takes us and are thankful for the guidance and support we've received from NCF and other communities in the network.