The recently expanded J.E. Meuret Grain Co. facility in Pierce is the delivery of a promise the business has been making to its customers for the past six years.
The 98-year-old, Brunswick-based full-service grain and feed company acquired the Pierce Elevator in 2014, and third-generation owner Jim Meuret said he promised customers then that improvements to the facility would happen.
“We committed to that,” Meuret said. “We did a few basics to start with, but it took all of about five years to clean up some title issues with that facility. We kept putting it off and putting it off and just couldn’t build there.”
Meuret said the title issues were finally resolved in 2019. Using the same footprint as the Pierce Elevator facility, J.E. Meuret Grain Co. began making improvements.
The upgrades included the removal of older, smaller grain bins and the installation of three new large bins. All new handling equipment — both inbound and outbound — were added as features to improve efficiency. A new 100-foot scale with a dump-through pit also was added.
Before the changes, the storage space at the facility was not adequate enough for customers’ needs. Some grain was stored in the open; some was stored in a facility about 4 miles east of Pierce.
Not only did the upgrade more than double the company’s capacity in Pierce to nearly a million bushels, but also the new, large grain bins changed the entire skyline of the 150-year-old community.
“I didn’t actually realize what a visual thing it was going to be coming in from the south, but good gosh, that’s an advertisement opportunity right there with that catwalk that goes across the top,” Meuret said with a laugh.
Meuret said the construction included its share of challenges, including delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he praised Aschoff Construction Co. of Osmond for the work it did to get the job done.
“They did a great job,” Meuret said.
“We started early enough (for construction) to be completed by fall, but frankly we got into a few different issues — COVID being one of them — with manufacturing of products and materials,” he said. “We were a little late on some of it, but we got it going just as harvest was getting into full speed.”
Meuret said the relative ease — despite the challenges — has been the most pleasant surprise of the expansion project in Pierce so far.
“It was laid out well, it looks to be just as functional as we’d hoped it would be,” he said.
J.E. Meuret Grain Co. is a family-owned full-service grain and feed company with six locations and has affiliations with three additional locations. It manages grain in both truck and rail markets and offers storage and marketing.
“We have a lot of good marketing tools that we can use, and the key to success is having (producers) take full use of their advantage so they can get their crops marketed properly,” Meuret said.
Its Pierce location is staffed by three full-time and one part-time employee and serves as J. E. Meuret’s home base for Purina Feeds retail and management.
Meuret said one additional grain bin remains to be replaced; he has set that as one of the company’s goals for the next year or so.
“In the next two years, there’s a couple more enhancements as you come to that property,” he said. “We replacing one more bin that we’ve made plans for, and the addition of bulk feed storage and handling there. Those were written into the plan, so it’s laid out. We just need to get the work done on it.”