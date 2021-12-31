For some, going cold turkey with alcohol during the holidays can be a deadly decision. But there’s a safer way to do it.
Kady Tronvold, a drug and alcohol counselor at Behavioral Health Specialists in Norfolk, said depending on many factors, quitting alcohol can be dangerous.
“Some people, if they just quit drinking, that could lead to more problems,” Tronvold said. “Depending on the level (of drinking), they could actually die from not having it.”
According to Dr. Aaron White, senior scientific adviser to the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAA), records show that around 850 people die each year from alcohol abuse. But in reality, that number is probably much higher.
“If there is another reason the death can be attributed to, alcohol tends to be left off (the records),” White said.
Around 260,000 people make visits to the emergency room for alcohol abuse symptoms, according to White.
White recommends gradually reducing alcohol intake to avoid these dangerous consequences. If heavy drinkers choose to quit alcohol all at once, they could suffer from serious withdrawals.
“The first week can be a miserable experience,” White said.
According to White, people in withdrawal from alcohol abuse can suffer from anxiety, restlessness, insomnia and even seizures. After the first week, people in recovery can still feel anxiety and low mood. Even after a year, people can still feel the effects of withdrawal.
“Some people should be able to recognize, this (going cold turkey) probably isn’t safe to do at home,” White said.
White recommends paying attention to symptoms, and when in doubt: Go to the doctor.
According to Tronvold, the end of the year can be a busy yet slow time for her with people who are relapsing. Some people may seek to get help, while others may distance themselves.
“The stress of the holidays really gets to people and they try to cope using substances so we (Behavioral Health Specialists) do see a lot more of that,” Tronvold said.
While going alcohol-free may be a daunting task, Tronvold said there are benefits to it — such as reconnecting with family or avoiding accidents due to intoxication.
“A lot more accidents happen around the holidays due to drinking. So you're definitely being safer if you stop,” Tronvold said.
Tronvold recommends several strategies for quitting alcohol during New Year’s Eve. Those include surrounding yourself with people who are also sober and showing up and leaving parties early.
If you absolutely have to go cold turkey for the new year, White suggests setting up a plan before you start. Regardless, if you are a heavy drinker, White still recommends going to see a doctor first.
Nebraska has one of the highest rates of binge drinking in the United States. In a 2020 survey, around 60% of Nebraskans indicated they had a drink in the past 30 days according to the CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS).
In a state where drinking is commonplace, New Year’s Eve can be a difficult time for people who are trying to stay sober.
“Try to be gentle with yourself,” White said. “Just because you weren’t successful on your first attempt doesn’t mean you failed.”