Federal officials have called: “That’s a wrap!” on the 2020 U.S. Census.
It was arguably the most challenging of the 24 decennial national headcounts since the nation’s founding, because none had ever been conducted during a deadly pandemic.
J. Mark Powell, a longtime political consultant and author based in Lexington, S.C., is offering this advice for those interested in the census results: They’re going to be dismal.
One telling indication of that is because the U.S. Census Bureau issued a preliminary projection, called the Demographic Analysis, in late December. It estimated that between 330.7 and 335.5 million people were living in the United States on April 1, 2020. That would be an anemic population increase of just 8.7 percent from the 308 million counted in 2010 — the lowest growth rate in the U.S. since the 7.3 percent in the 1940 Census.
Those 1940 numbers came from the Great Depression decade of the 1930s and are widely viewed as the bellwether of bad census news.
December’s early projection is used both as both a preview of, and a benchmark for gauging the accuracy of, the final census count once it comes out in early 2021. The Census Bureau says it hopes to send final counts to states as close to April 1 as possible.
The census numbers will hugely impact redistricting as states gain and lose seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. But then there’s the money. “About $1.5 trillion in federal funding is allocated annually based on population. The more people your state has, the more cash it’s likely to get,” Mr. Powell recently wrote.
It’s interesting to remember that the 2020 Census began with bright prospects. Though the paper option was still available, for the very first time Americans could complete their questionnaire online or by phone. Those changes cut the number of census takers by 125,000.
Instead of physically confirming every address, aerial images of communities were used. In addition, a small army of volunteers was mobilized across the country to urge people to complete their census questionnaire.
But all progress ended with the impact of COVID-19.
The pandemic’s impact was so great, the Census Bureau was forced to end its field data collection operation on Sept. 30, which was sooner than planned. As a result, questions have been raised about the accuracy of the final numbers.
The final result of the 2020 Census may be the lesson that, no matter how sophisticated the technology, when it comes to a complex challenge like counting 330 million Americans, it can’t compete with Mother Nature.