NELIGH — Services for Germaine Voborny, 80, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Family will not be present at visitation due to social distancing. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
She died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
———
Germaine Lois Voborny was born on Jan. 28, 1940, east of Elgin to John and Beatrice (Heithoff) Richart. She graduated from Neligh High School with the Class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Dewayne Richard Voborny on June 1, 1960, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh.
Germaine worked at the Neligh nursing home and Antelope Memorial Hospital, she was a caregiver with Northeast NE Area Agency Aging, they co-owned Daylight Donuts, but most of all, she was a mother and a wife. She enjoyed flowers, puzzles, bird watching, caring for people and cooking for her family, friends and neighbors.
She was awarded mother of year award in Neligh in 2018. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, the Altar Society, Christian Mothers, the Rosary Sodality, and she volunteered at church whenever she could.
She is survived by her husband, Dewayne Voborny of Neligh; children Jeffrey Voborny of Neligh, Barbara (Jon) Magwire of Paris, Texas, Marian Kraft of Bellevue, Laurie Kreizel of Elgin, Stanley (Wendy) Voborny of Elgin, Stephanie Alvarez of Norfolk and Teresa (Bob) Hyde of Norfolk; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister Shirley (Dennis) Bartleson of Lucerne, Calif.; and brother LeRoy Richart of Tampa, Fla.
She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant granddaughter, Brianna Voborny; and sister Ione Schraeder.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.