Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for another spring and summer of fun with Community Fishing Events.
Community Fishing Events provide opportunities for people of all ages who have never fished or have not fished in years to learn and enjoy the activity. Rods and reels, as well as bait and fishing instruction, will be available for free.
“We invite you to join us at one or several of our events to learn how to fish or to bring a friend and spend time fishing,” said Larry Pape, fisheries education specialist. “Spring and summer can be busy, but fishing is a fun, convenient activity that can provide quality time for everyone, and we are here to help you have great outdoor experiences.”
Look for the Community Fishing Events Trailer at each site. Appropriate fishing and park permits are required. All fishing regulations apply.
The fourth year of the Discover Fly-Fishing program also will kick off May 26 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake.
Discover Fly-Fishing events, which are held in conjunction with Community Fishing Events, are free and open to anyone interested in a basic introduction to fly-fishing.
Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a fly-tying demonstration. Loaner fly rods will be available.
The following Community Fishing Events are from 6-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The schedule is:
May 8 – Scottsbluff, Riverside Discovery Center Pond
May 26 – Lincoln, Holmes Lake
June 1 – Omaha, Fontenelle Park Pond
June 2 – Grand Island, Mormon Island State Recreation Area No. 1
June 8 – Papillion, Lake Halleck
June 10 – North Platte, Birdwood Lake
June 12 – Scottsbluff, Terry’s Pit
June 15 – Lincoln, Holmes Lake
June 16 – Omaha, Towl Park Pond
June 21 – Lincoln, Bowling Lake
June 22 – Bellevue, Kramer Park Lake
June 30 – Norfolk, Skyview Lake
July 5 – Omaha, Benson Park Pond
July 6 – Lincoln, Holmes Lake
July 8 – Broken Bow, Melham Lake
July 12 – Papillion, Lake Halleck
July 13 – Lincoln, Bowling Lake
July 14 – Norfolk, Skyview Lake
July 15 – Holdrege, North Park Lake
July 19 – Omaha, Fontenelle Park Pond
July 20 – Papillion, Prairie Queen Lake
July 26 – Bellevue, Kramer Park Lake
July 27 – Gibbon, Windmill SRA No. 2
July 28 – Grand Island, Mormon Island SRA No. 1
Aug. 2 – Papillion, Lake Halleck
Aug. 3 – Lincoln, Holmes Lake
Aug. 5 – Kearney, Fort Kearny SRA No. 6
Aug. 13 – North Platte, Iron Horse Lake
Sept. 11 – Scottsbluff, Riverside Discovery Center Pond
Discover Fly-Fishing – 6-8 p.m.
May 26 – Lincoln, Holmes Lake
June 1 – Omaha, Fontenelle Park Pond
June 23 – Bellevue, Kramer Park Lake
July 13 – Lincoln, Bowling Lake
July 28 – Grand Island, Mormon Island SRA No. 1
Family Fun Event – 6-10 p.m.
June 8, June 22, July 6, Aug. 3 – McCook, Red Willow Reservoir
Hooked for Life – 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
May 7, June 4, July 9, Aug. 6, Sept. 10 – McCook, Barnett Park Ponds
Other events
May 21 – Kearney, Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, Free Fishing Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 25 – Kearney, Archway Lakes, Cops and Bobbers, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
May 30 – Kearney, Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, Fish Fort Kearny, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 4 – Loup City, Bowman Lake, Polish Days Family Fishing, 1-3 p.m.
June 18 – Grand Island, Mormon Island SRA No. 2, Family Outdoor Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 18 – Ravenna, Ravenna Lake, Family Fishing at Annevar Days, 2-4 p.m.
June 18 – Lincoln, Conestoga Lake, Day at the Lake, Aquatic Habitat 25th anniversary event
June 22 – Kearney, Archway Lakes, Reels and Rescues, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
June 23 – Lincoln, Wildwood Lake, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District 50th Anniversary Celebration, 5:30-8 p.m.
June 25 – Lincoln, Branched Oak Lake, White Perch Tournament, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
July 9 – Lincoln, Branched Oak Lake, Family Fishing Event, 9 a.m.-noon
July 16 – Lincoln, Holmes Lake, Cornhusker State Games, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
July 23 – North Platte, Lake Maloney, Carp-O-Rama, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
July 26 – Kearney, Archway Lakes, Hooks and Ladders, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
July 26 – Bellevue, Kramer Park Lake, Discover Bow Fishing, 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 15 – Omaha, Fontenelle Park Pond, Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzie, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/familyfishing for more information on Family Fishing Events or OutdoorNebraska.org to purchase fishing or park permits.