Maggie Moon might feel a little extra pressure for her first head coaching job in girls basketball.
Not everyone makes their debut taking over for a coach who won nine state titles and 443 career games.
But that is what Moon will do for Crofton this year, and she’s a person who knows a thing — or four — about winning state titles herself.
Moon was promoted to head coach for the Warriors after Aaron Losing stepped down after leading to the team on a run as one of the most successful programs in the state since 2005.
“It’s intimidating, for sure,” Moon said. “Obviously, I want to be super successful and don’t want to let the community, team or anybody down. I’ve got great assistant coaches and all the support in the world from them.
“It was intimidating, but once I got past the first week of understanding that I was going to be the head coach, it’s a lot better now.”
But a familiarity between coaches and players will aid in the transition. Moon served as a volunteer assistant for Crofton for a season after playing at Wayne State College and then was an assistant coach the past two winters.
“I really enjoy it because I have been around them basketball wise but I also have them in the classroom,” Moon said. “They’re just great kids, and knowing them beyond basketball is a big help because I felt like I came in and kind of know what makes them tick already.
“Being an assistant, you have that role to make sure they’re on the right path. Transitioning to a head coach and already knowing that is a huge advantage rather than going to a brand new place where you don’t know the kids.”
Moon has been around some of the most successful coaches in Northeast Nebraska during her basketball career.
Moon — whose maiden name is Schulte — won four state titles during her high school career playing for Wynot from 2011 to 2014.
Blue Devils coach Steve Wieseler has led teams to eight state titles and has won 441 games in 25 years.
“I have been around a lot of great coaches,” Moon said. “From when I was in high school, I liked the tone that Steve would set every single day. Coming in, his enthusiasm for the game was great to be around.
“Then being around Losing these last three years, I learned about his knowledge of the game. I played against him in high school and had friends play for him, but I never watched him coach. These last three years, I actually got to watch him coach. He has so much knowledge and understanding of the game, I was able to learn a lot from him. Hopefully I can take all those things and put them into how I coach. But definitely it will be a learning curve.”
Moon’s first team with the Warriors is young but enthusiastic. She likes the effort the players bring every day.
“They come in and they’re ready to work hard and get better every single day,” she said. “Even when we do have a not-so-great practice, it’s not because of effort. It’s just being younger and learning.
“We are really young, but we actually have a lot of experience. We have two returning starters from last year. We also had a large group come off the bench and get quite a few minutes as well.”
Moon said how much more time-consuming being a head coach than an assistant has been one of the big adjustments for her so far. She also knows how she wants to approach every day with her squad.
“Coming into practice every single day ready to go making sure you set the tone is something I focus on to make sure the girls don’t ever think I don’t want to be there or I had a bad day or I’m flat in any way,” she said. “That’s one of the biggest things I focused on.”
And Moon knows what she wants the players to focus on in practice.
“I told them every day when they come into practice their goal is to improve — learn something new, do something better than you did yesterday,” she said. “Hopefully focusing on those little things will win us a few games in the long run as we go along the season, but we’re not looking too far ahead by any means. We do have large goals, but how we reach those large goals is the main thing.”
CLASS C
Three-time defending Class C1 state champion North Bend Central is the overwhelming pick to start the season at No. 1.
The Tigers should be in the running for a fourth consecutive C1 title, which would make them only the second school at accomplish that in the class. They would match the run made by Battle Creek between 1984-87, in the first four seasons of Class C1 girls basketball.
A major reason why North Bend Central is once again a title contender is the return of all-stater Kaitlyn Emanuel. The 6-foot senior averages 15 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, but her leadership and drive to win are just as valuable to the Tigers as what shows up in the statistics.
Coach Aaron Sterup is modest about his expectations for the upcoming season.
“We hope to be competitive with everyone on our schedule,” he said. “We lost some good players but have several good players returning.”
Lindsey Emanuel, Madison Bishop, Josie Cleveringa and Haley Johnson combined for 18.7 points per game. How they increase their production, as well as who else joins the rotation, may ultimately decide whether North Bend Central does go for four in a row.
After finishing third in Class C2 last year, No. 2 Oakland-Craig has plenty of reasons for to have even higher aspirations this season.
“We have the opportunity to be really good,” coach Scott Guzinski said. “We return all five of our starters and our top eight girls from last year. If we stay healthy and get along with each other, we should get a lot of wins.”
The Knights are topped by senior twin guards Chaney and Sadie Nelson, who combined for 29.5 points per game last season.
No. 3 Ponca returns four starters from last year’s 24-2 team that made a fourth consecutive appearance in the Class C2 state tournament. However, one of those starters — senior point guard Mattie Milligan — is sidelined.
“We have a lot of experience coming back, but losing Mattie to a knee injury will hurt,” coach Bob Hayes said.
The Indians will still have three returning senior starters on the court — 5-11 wing Ashlyn Kingsbury (12.5 points per game), 6-0 forward Samantha Ehlers (12 points, 7 rebounds) and 5-10 forward Gracen Evans (8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds).
No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh missed out on the state tournament the past two years after making its debut in 2020, but the Patriots hope things can come together for a young team that will be led by one of the top players in the state.
Chloe Hanel, a 5-11 junior guard, averaged 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last year.
“We will have a young team with only two seniors but have a lot of players ready to step up,” coach Matt Murren said. “We return two starters (Hanel and sophomore Brynn Settje) from last year’s team and have two others back from the rotation.”
No. 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic is a team that suffered heavy losses to graduation after making a nearly annual state tournament appearance. But the Bluejays are also one of those programs that finds a way to reload each time and puts itself in the mix of things by season’s end.
“We lost two seniors off last year’s team, including our top two scorers,” coach Jerry Stracke said. “We return two starters. We are in a tough subdistrict with Oakland-Craig and Fremont Bergan. We hope to improve as the season goes along.”
No. 6 Pender has been absent from Lincoln the past two years. But after falling in a district final last year, the Pendragons have an intriguing team that could get back to Lincoln and possibly make a deep run if everything comes together.
“We should be a solid team,” coach Jason Dolliver said. “I’d like to think we are on of the top teams in Class C2, but we will see. In the end, we hope to put our best foot forward in every game and give ourselves a chance to come out on top in every game.”
Avery Wegner (5-10 junior forward) returns after averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Maya Dolliver (5-6 sophomore guard) put up 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals.
A group of seven seniors will help provide depth around that duo.
Only two starters return for No. 7 Crofton, which finished fourth in Class C2 last year. But overlook this team at your own risk.
Juniors Ellie Tramp (5-7 guard) and Caitlin Guenther (6-0 post) form a solid nucleus for first-year head coach Maggie Moon.
“We lost a large senior class from last year, all of whom played major roles by starting or coming off the bench,” she said. “With 11 returners and four newcomers, we are very young this year, but we also have a lot of experience. I hope to see a lot of growth throughout the season from all players — returners and newcomers.”
Who got the No. 8 and final spot seemed to be a toss-up. In the end, Elkhorn Valley won out and hopes to put things together and make a second consecutive state tournament appearance.
“I’m excited to coach this team because we lost a lot of seniors from last year’s state tournament team, but the talent inside the girls we bring back makes it feel like we could still compete at a very high level,” coach Brendan Dittmer said. “Development of leadership will be key to just how successful this year’s squad can be.”
CLASS D
Unlike in Class C, there is no definitive, clear-cut No. 1 team in Class D.
When in doubt, Wynot?
The Blue Devils are the definitive preseason favorite by coaches for the Lewis & Clark Conference championship. They went 15-11 last year against their typically tough schedule against teams from larger classes, then made their 12th state tournament appearance in the past 13 years.
“We will work hard to be competitive,” said coach Steve Wieseler, who is nine wins away from reaching 450 for his career. “We have some height and speed, so if we can put those together and keep practicing hard, we should be OK.”
No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic made a surprising run to the Class D1 semifinals despite finishing with a 13-16 record. The Trojans shouldn’t surprise anyone this year, especially not after winning a volleyball state title last month.
“We return most of our scoring back and four starters so we are hopeful to pick up where we left off last season,” coach Craig Wortmann said. “We had a number of young girls that are now a year older so this should help us compete early in our season.”
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s finished fourth in Class D2 last year with a roster of nine players and an overall young team. That youth now has another year of experience, and the Cardinals should be in the mix at the top of their class once again this year.
“Last season our team learned what can happen with hard work,” coach Traci Berg said. “This season the girls are really determined and focused to attain their goals. This is a group that is willing to work hard and put in extra effort.”
The team that defeated St. Mary’s in the state semifinals is at No. 4. Humphrey St. Francis finished as the Class D2 runner-up last March and has a strong group returning.
“We bring back a good amount of game experience,” coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “Our tough schedule should prepare us for the postseason run.”
Veteran seniors Kylee Wessel (7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds), Hannah Baumgart (6.8 points, 3.2 steals) and Emma Baumgart (5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals) will lead the way for the Flyers.
No. 5 Norfolk Catholic has fallen in a Class C2 district final to Guardian Angels Central Catholic each of the past two years, but now the Knights find themselves in Class D1. Many of the same athletes who helped the volleyball team finish as runner-up in that class last month will look to help the basketball squad also get to Lincoln.
“We will be a team that will improve throughout the year if we can find someone to replace Avery Yosten’s scoring since she is out with an ACL injury,” coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We have eight letter winners back from last year with others who have played some varsity to we have good experience back.”
No. 6 Elgin Public/Pope John will try to turn heartbreak into triumph this season. The Wolfpack saw Bruning-Davenport/Shickley rally from a 24-point deficit last in the third quarter to win a district final last season.
The co-op looks to have a group capable of getting to state for only the second time in its history.
“We look forward to being a competitive team throughout the season,” coach Randy Eisenhauer said. “We have a good core of our team coming back from last year. That should help us.”
The core includes junior guard Keyera Eisenhauer (13.5 ppg), junior forward Ashlynne Charf (13.5 points, 11.4 rebounds), senior guard Taylynne Charf (9 ppg) and senior guard/forward Skyler Meis (8.4 ppg).
No. 7 Niobrara/Verdigre went 18-8 last year and qualified for the Class D1 state tournament. All-state junior Josilyn Miller returns along with senior point guard Bree Brethaupt (9.0 ppg) and senior shooting guard Chrissenna Swalley, who had the team’s top performance in its appearance in Lincoln against Shelton.
“We want to improve on our record from last year and make it back down to Lincoln,” first-year coach Christopher Swalley said.
No. 8 Plainview went 16-10 last season and returns its leading scorer, junior Abbie Kromarek (13.8 ppg).
“We bring back a strong core group of players this season,” coach Trent Simpson said. “I expect our team to be highly competitive throughout the season. We play a tough regular-season schedule and are in a tough conference as well. I look forward to seeing what this group can accomplish.”