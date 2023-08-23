The academic year is upon us, which means fall sports are now back in action.
The first full week of high school football in Northeast Nebraska has arrived. The road to state for every team now begins.
I have interviewed players and coaches at Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast and the players on this year’s Super Six and I saw Summerland play in person last week, so I have a hands-on idea on how some teams could be this season.
Along with a little research on teams I am not as familiar with yet, here are predictions to nine games featuring teams from the area of coverage, in addition to the college football game of the week, Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame.
Some of the nine games from the area are in this week's column because they should be appealing games that go down to the wire. Some games are there because good teams have pieces of its roster, whether it is a player or a coach, gone this season, which can cause adjustments and time for progression at the beginning of the season.
HIGH SCHOOL
Columbus at Norfolk
Norfolk High brings a strong class of 24 seniors into this season, along with a solid junior class. Norfolk will have a new starting quarterback, senior CJ Hoffman. Hoffman has experience at quarterback, as he was the quarterback on junior varsity last year. This is the second straight year Norfolk opens the season against Columbus. Norfolk won 38-7 last year.
With a fair share of juniors and seniors on the roster this season after a 1-8 record last season, Columbus is hoping to have much better success this season. Columbus won its Week 0 matchup against Fremont, 31-7. Columbus will probably make this game closer than it was last year, but Norfolk should win at home. Norfolk 28, Columbus 20
Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale
Neligh-Oakdale has strong pieces returning from its 11-2 season last season. Some had to move positions, but the talent is still there.
Neligh-Oakdale will be seeing how quickly players adjust to new roles and will be looking for a linebacker and defensive back for the defense to reach its full potential. Bryson Gadeken, who is an all-state player, moved to the quarterback position this year, and Gadeken should have success in this game.
Howells-Dodge was 12-1 last season, but it does not have a lot of returning experience. Because of that, Howells-Dodge needs players who have not yet had much playing experience make a name for themselves this year to be as good as last year.
There are multiple players who can have a big season, but it will not be known until the season gets going how good the Jaguars will be.
It is evident that Neligh-Oakdale holds the advantage in this game on paper, especially at home. You never know how good unproven players can be, so Howells-Dodge will keep things close.
All signs point to Neligh-Oakdale.Both teams are looking for answers on roster spots entering the season, but there is still talent to where both teams should score multiple touchdowns. Neligh-Oakdale 24, Howells-Dodge 14.
Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic
An opening matchup with two teams in the ratings column resides in town at Veterans Memorial Field.
This game is a huge opportunity for both teams. Norfolk Catholic has an offensive star in senior quarterback Carter Janssen, and Oakland-Craig has a defensive star in defensive tackle J.T. Brands.
Norfolk Catholic also has a solid offensive line that could provide a good matchup for Brands. A strong offensive line will help, but Janssen and coach Jeff Bellar said in preseason interviews it could take time for the offense to operate at full-steam as it will be a little different with a new starting running back and new starting wide receivers.
But Janssen is comfortable with the depth to fill the positions as there is still plenty of playing time returning at those positions.
Oakland-Craig's offense also provides threats. Junior quarterback Braylon Anderson threw for 2,076 passing yards and 20 touchdowns last season. Oakland-Craig also has two solid wide receivers in junior Corbin Guill and senior Lincoln Benne.
Norfolk Catholic lost key players on defense from last year but has multiple pieces that can emerge to fit those needs. This early in the season, that difference still might matter.
This should be an even matchup. I think Norfolk Catholic's offense will be almost as good as last year, but I do expect there to be slight growing pains in real game action with Janssen and the running backs and wide receivers, especially against a good Oakland-Craig defense.
Anderson, Guill and Benne should find success in this game. This game could go either way.
If there was a time Oakland-Craig defeated Norfolk Catholic, I think it would be now rather than later in the season, but with Norfolk Catholic being at home and having a strong senior leader in Janssen, that should be enough to squeeze out a win.
With it being Week 1, it is more likely for more defense than a shootout. Norfolk Catholic 28, Oakland-Craig 24.
Lutheran High Northeast at Wisner-Pilger
Lutheran High has a strong senior core of quarterback Landon Johnson, wide receiver Braden Feddern and running back Josh Rojas, who can do good things. Lutheran High is hoping for another 8-0 season as it did two years ago with a healthier roster heading into this season after injuries affected last season’s drop to a 3-5 record. But all of the offensive and defensive line will be first-time starters, and it will probably take a few weeks at least for both lines to be fully effective.
Wisner-Pilger has experience returning from a 5-4 record last season. Last year, Wisner-Pilger won the matchup in the season opener, 52-18. It will probably be a closer game this year, but Wisner-Pilger will probably start the season with a win again. Wisner-Pilger 30, Lutheran High Northeast 18
Plainview at Wakefield
Wakefield has a lot of returning experience from its 4-4 record last season. With a solid foundation on both sides of the ball returning, Wakefield could be in for an above .500 record this season. Sophomore Jacob Borg will be the signal caller and will have two wide receivers as his primary targets in sophomore Cael Johnson and senior Anthony Valenzuela.
Plainview is in about the same situation Wakefield is in. After a 5-4 record last season, a lot of playing experience returns. Plainview did lose an all-state players in Tanner Frahm at quarterback, but there are players who can step up for the opportunity.
With an all-state senior wide receiver, the offense could have a good passing game if a good quarterback emerges. For Plainview, it is a matter of improving on defense and finding production at the quarterback position to be a good team.
Both teams have good returning experience, but with how Wakefield has a set quarterback — taking the reins as signal caller — with two lethal wide receivers, I think Wakefield could have the edge as we don't know what to expect from Plainview at the quarterback position. This home game appears to be a great chance for Borg to begin to establish himself. Wakefield 28, Plainview 14.
Summerland at Crofton
Summerland lost its Week 0 matchup to Riverside by three possessions 38-20 and even trailed 38-6 at one point, but I saw Summerland play like a different team in the fourth quarter than in the first three quarter. So, I observe that Summerland is on the uprise with the team it has this season.
Crofton is also a team that is filled with younger players after losing a lot of players to graduation from last season. Crofton does not have a lot of experience, but it expects to improve as a team as the season continues. Two key players are junior tight end/defensive tackle Braxton Foxhoven and sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jace Panning.
This is matchup of both teams trying to improve upon themselves week by week. This is Crofton's first game this season, so it is really up in the air on what to expect of Crofton's performance.
Summerland having played a game in Week 0 might benefit the Bobcats in this game. I am going to go on a limb and say Summerland plays most of this game as it did in the fourth quarter against Riverside and gets a big road win. Summerland 30, Crofton 28
Boone Central at Broken Bow
Last year, these teams faced off in the season opener, too, and Boone Central won 42-21. Boone Central has a little bit of a question on it going into this season as it has big holes to fill, but Boone Central does return a good number of starters.
Losing starting quarterback Alex Christo won't be easy to replace in both on-field production and leadership, but Boone Central has two options in James Fogelman or Brant Benes to replace him. The skills positions have plenty of returners, including senior running back Parker Borer and wide receiver Benes along with linebacker Hank Hudson.
Broken Bow has a mostly young roster filled with freshmen and sophomores, but it has a senior quarterback/wide receiver in Eli Coble and junior running back Cody Wardyn. All signs pretty much point to Boone Central in this game, but it is not known if the Cardinals’ offense will be in complete form from the get-go with a quarterback’s first start.
Maybe Coble and Wardyn can make noise as upperclassmen at home and make the game interesting if the offensive line can limit Hudson. It should be a solid first game for Boone Central. It would not be a surprise to me if Borer rushed for 200 yards in this game. Boone Central 28, Broken Bow 14.
Pierce at Wahoo
Pierce is coming off an undefeated season and has a solid senior class returning, despite only a few starters back.
This game will be the debut of new coach Darin Suckstorf. Senior running back Keenan Valverde will do his best to lead the team in on-field production and leadership. Even with a lot of players who have received quite a bit of playing time returning, Pierce still needs to develop the young players on the roster to be championship contenders again. So how high Pierce's caliber is a little bit of a question heading into this game.
Wahoo has a senior, a few juniors and is mostly a mix of sophomores and freshmen. The senior is wide receiver Avery Wieting. Wahoo is a solid program with a winning season each of the past 10 years, including an undefeated season.
At home, Wahoo could hold its own and make a competitive game, if not win, against a team like Pierce with a new coach and many fresh starters in the first game of the season.
Pierce might not be in full form, but I think Valverde will probably have a big game against Wahoo's defense and score multiple touchdowns, and Pierce should have enough to win this game. Pierce 31, Wahoo 21
Battle Creek at Archbishop Bergan
Battle Creek is excited for this upcoming season after a 9-3 record last season with good experience returning this season. There are position groups that will enter the season inexperienced, but there is more experience than inexperience.
Junior quarterback Jaxon Mettler will be in his second year of starting at quarterback. Along with running back Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek should be a good threat to Archbishop Bergan on offense.
Archbishop Bergan has had a solid program in recent years with an undefeated season two years ago and winning seasons in at least the past five years. Archbishop Bergan has a mix of all classes in its roster.
This game could be interesting as if there was a time that Archbishop would upset Battle Creek, it would probably be now as Battle Creek might still be figuring things out with the inexperience at some of the position groups. With how Battle Creek went 9-3 last year, the Braves should be at least solid to begin the season.
I am leaning toward this being a solid road win for Battle Creek to start the season. Battle Creek 28, Archbishop Bergan 14
COLLEGE
Navy at No. 13 Notre Dame
Navy and Notre Dame will be the college football game played overseas at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday a week before the full slate of college football returns.
Navy is traditionally a good running team, and it ranked fourth in college football last year with 241.2 rushing yards per game.
Notre Dame went through ups and downs last season with multiple big wins but some bad losses, too, and won the last four of five games last season. With a lot of experience returning, the Fighting Irish are ranked No. 13.
Notre Dame has been prone to being upset in the last decade, but with how Navy focuses heavily on running the ball, I don't think Navy matches up well with Notre Dame. I don't think Notre Dame will play well enough to completely bludgeon Navy, but the Fighting Irish should win comfortably. Notre Dame 34, Navy 17