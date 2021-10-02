Louis Tushla died in the first minutes of the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor raid that brought the U.S. into World War II.
Tushla, a 25-year-old Navy fireman 1st class, was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked and sunk.
On Dec. 20, 1941, his parents received a telegram from the U.S. Navy officially informing them that Tushla was missing in action. Almost two months later, the Tushlas were informed that their son had been “officially declared to have lost his life in the service of this country.”
The bodies of most of the 429 service members who died weren’t recovered until the ship was refloated in 1943. Almost 400 of them could not be identified and were buried in Hawaii as “unknowns.”
Tushla wasn’t identified until March 2020 through a DNA match with a nephew and in July, a flag-draped casket carrying his remains was transferred to his hometown of Atkinson. His remains are now buried next to his parents and near a marker for his brother, 1st Lt. Harold Tushla, who was killed Feb. 16, 1943, when his aircraft disappeared on a bombing run near Naples, Italy. Harold’s body was never recovered.
The Tushla brothers’ plight — and the continued identification of “unknown” remains — makes it vital to keep identifying those “unknowns.”
With more than 80,000 American service members estimated to be still unaccounted for since World War II, flying the POW/MIA flag marks one small step toward progress in identifying them.
And to honor them, in 2019, then-President Donald Trump signed a law requiring the POW/MIA flag to be displayed whenever the American flag is displayed on prominent federal properties. Previously, the POW/MIA flag was required to be displayed by the federal government only on certain prominent federal properties six days per year: Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day and Veterans Day.
Nebraska has followed suit, with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ recent executive order to require the flag at all state buildings that fly the American flag.
“Flying the POW/MIA flag at state buildings is another significant way that we can honor our brave military men and women, especially those who never returned home,” Ricketts said.
But let’s go beyond just state buildings. During Oktoberfest last weekend, German flags and U.S. flags lined downtown Norfolk. Let’s find a time to fly the POW/MIA flag as well — to ensure that our missing service members are never forgotten.