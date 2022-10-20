HUMPHREY — One of the many first-round matchups in the Class D2 playoffs on Thursday saw yet another clash of two schools that are very, very familiar with each other.
The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers and the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish have 13 state championships between them and faced off 11 times in the playoffs before Thursday. Their last matchup came in the 2019 D2 semifinals where St. Francis won 24-16 en route to its most recent title.
Since then, the programs have played one another in a boys state basketball championship, two girls basketball championships, a state volleyball championship and a boys state basketball semifinal.
In matchup No. 12 on Thursday, the Flyers got off to a scorching hot start and didn’t look back, as they beat the Irish 64-12 at the Ed Koltz Sports Complex.
“I thought we got off to a good start. It was important that we got some stops early and then were able to convert,” coach Eric Kessler said. “They’re awfully skilled, so to hold them in check was gratifying.”
The first of those stops came on the opening drive of the game, where Sacred heart was held to just one yard on three plays before punting it away. St. Francis responded with an eight-play (all runs), 45-yard drive that put them up by six.
The Irish used three consecutive passing plays to get 13 yards on their ensuing drive, but an incompletion and a sack forced them to punt again.
Three plays later, Isaac Classen ran through a handful of tacklers to score a 32-yard touchdown run.
Classen, who was a freshman the last time these schools played each other, had 20 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns on the day. The Flyers have won every game this season in which he runs for 100 or more yards.
“It was a good win to get,” Classen said. “This team has grown a lot over the season.”
The senior running back is especially impressed with how the freshmen, who hold eight of the 18 roster sports, have gotten better over the course of the year.
“We weren’t really sure how they were going to perform this year,” Classen said. “They just improved every game and stepped up a lot.”
Sacred Heart’s next drive was cut short on a strip sack, which the Flyers used to take a 22-0 lead with nine minutes, 50 seconds left in the second quarter.
Quarterback James Froeschl finally got the Irish on the board with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Joe Simon.
Carson Wessel responded in kind and then some, finding Jaden Kosch for touchdown passes of 27 and 17 yards on consecutive drives. As a result, St. Francis was up 36-6 at halftime.
Wessel, a freshman, completed all four of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also had eight carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
The Flyers, specifically Kosch, kept their foot on the gas pedal out of the break.
The senior returned the opening kickoff for a 61-yard touchdown, then picked off the second play of the ensuing Sacred Heart drive and returned it for another touchdown. Froeschl would find Simon for another Irish touchdown.
Kosch ended his day with three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Emerson Krings and Tucker Czarnik each added touchdown runs before the final whistle.
The Irish were without a trio of key players in the contest as quarterback Sam Dunn, running back Evan Keithley and top lineman Matthew Neddenriep were all out due to injury. Trying to replace them was hard enough, but having a limited supply of options to fill in made it even harder.
“That really made it tough for us here at the end,” coach Doug Goltz said. “We were just trying to patch a team together. We’re not very deep so it was a tough one.”
Goltz was also quick to credit a Flyers team that, once again, has a great collection of athletes at disposal.
“St. Francis has a great program. I know they’ve got some young guys playing, but they just do what they always do,” Goltz said. “They block well, they tackle well. I thought they executed.”
Although the roster is young, there are five seniors that have played a big role in the blue and white’s success in 2022. Other than Classen and Kosch, the group also includes Kegan Hackerott, Cael Classen and Tyrel Wegener.
“They’re not all the most heralded, but they're just tough guys that have led us all year,” Kessler said. “We got off to a tough start and they’ve kind of kept the ship afloat and now we’re playing well and I’m very proud of them and what they’ve done for four years and gratifying to get a win like this.”
Humphrey St. Francis now moves on to the Round of 16. Their opponent and gametime have yet to be determined.
FCSH 0 6 6 0 — 12
HSF 14 22 16 22 — 64
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
HSF: Isaac Classen 7 run (PAT failed) 6:41.
HSF: Classen 32 run (Classen run) 3:01.
SECOND QUARTER
HSF: Carson Wessel 2 run (Jaden Kosch pass from Wessel) 9:50.
FCSH: Joe Simon 65 pass from James Froeschl (PAT failed) 9:38.
HSF: Kosch 27 pass from Wessel (PAT failed) 7:37.
HSF: Kosch 17 pass from Wessel (Kegan Hackerott pass from Wessel) 3:10.
THIRD QUARTER
HSF: Kosch 61 kickoff return (Classen run) 11:45.
HSF: Kosch 22 interception return (Emerson Krings run) 10:51.
FCSH: Simon 53 pass from Froeschl (PAT failed) 8:26.
FOURTH QUARTER
HSF: Krings 5 run (PAT failed) 11:19.
HSF: Tucker Czarnik 12 run (PAT failed) 3:17.