A Norfolk man was arrested early Friday morning after about 5 ounces of suspected cocaine were found in his vehicle.
Ryan Rardon, 28, was stopped for speeding just east of Norfolk by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
During contact with Rardon, burnt marijuana from inside the vehicle could be smelled, Unger said.
A search of the car found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about 5 ounces of suspected cocaine, Unger said.
Rardon was arrested in connection with speeding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and no Nebraska drug tax stamp.