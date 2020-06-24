The Norfolk Fire Division is reminding those who wish to partake in celebrating Independence Day this year of laws and recommendations for staying safe this holiday.
Fireworks will officially be permitted in Norfolk beginning Thursday. Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day until July 4. On the holiday itself, the time limit is extended to midnight.
Only fireworks bought within the State of Nebraska are legal to use. Transportation of fireworks from out of state is illegal, even if they are legal fireworks in Nebraska, and could result in losing your fireworks and a fine.
Fireworks are explosives and can be dangerous if used improperly. When discharging fireworks, always read and follow the directions on the product and have adult supervision while enjoying the fireworks. Always have a water hose or bucket of water ready in case a fire occurs. Remember to look up for any overhead obstructions that can alter the path of the fireworks effect if it hits an obstruction.
And as always, the fire division cautions, “if you blow it up, please pick it up.”