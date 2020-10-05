The Norfolk city council and the Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimists clubs honored one of the city's firefighters Monday night.
Firefighter and paramedic Bob McElroy was the one chosen to be honored. In a recommendation letter by fire chief Scott Cordes, he was noted for his honesty, integrity and dedication to his job, and recently aiding in getting a new radio system for the fire division.
McElroy has been at the Norfolk Fire Division since 2002.
Also at the meeting was another presentation about fire safety and prevention, a brief presentation on what improvements are being made for pedestrians in Norfolk and another awards presentation for the winners of the Green Lead Award.
