BLOOMFIELD - Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a fire that fully engulfed a portion of Michael Foods west of Bloomfield.
According to Knox County News, the fire began late Thursday afternoon at the chicken facility.
The roads were blocked off by law enforcement prohibiting anyone from gaining entry within a mile radius of the plant.
Pat Melena, vice president of farm operations at Michaels Foods told reporters during a news conference no one was injured in the fire.
Melena added there could have been 150 firefighters on scene.
No cause has been determined.