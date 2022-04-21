An investigation into the death of a Santee Sioux Nation woman has been turned over to federal authorities.
The FBI Omaha Sioux City Resident Agency is investigating the death of 19-year-old Ashleigh Wabasha, according to a press release from the FBI Omaha field office.
Wabasha was last seen on March 27 on the Santee Sioux Indian reservation, and her body was found Monday on the reservation. Because there is an ongoing investigation, no further details on the case could be released as of Wednesday, said Amy Adams, the public affairs specialist for the Omaha field office.
The FBI is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes in Indian country, she said. Three conditions must be met for the FBI to investigate an alleged crime on a reservation:
— The investigation must be predicated, or based, on a criminal act for which the FBI has jurisdiction — including crimes that wouldn’t fall under FBI jurisdiction if they occurred outside of a reservation.
— The crime must have occurred on a reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction.
— The subject, victim or both must be American Indian or Alaskan Native.
The FBI investigates all matters that meet these criteria without regard to age, race, gender or other personal demographics, Adams said.