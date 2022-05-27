Zone gathering in Wisner

WISNER — The West Point Zone Lutheran Women’s Missionary met for its League Spring Christian Life Gathering on April 25 at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Wisner.
It was hosted by the society from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Beemer.
Gloria Wellman, president of Immanuel Lutheran Women’s Missionary League in Beemer, and the Christian Growth chairmen presented a skit entitled "The Life of a Church Pew.”
The Rev. Robert Mayes led the group in an opening devotion, and the Rev. Ricky Jacob led the Bible study called "Proclaim His Kingdom.”
President Jeanette Beune conducted the business meeting. Roll call showed 49 in attendance. Beune gave a report on district news, discussing the status of district mission grants and the upcoming Nebraska District North convention to be held in Columbus Thursday, July 21, through Saturday, July 23.
A zone in-gathering was held for Jesus, Our Savior Lutheran Outreach, Winnebago and a Bible and Lutheran catechism drive was held for Orphan Grain Train.
Lynette Roth gave an invitation to the 2023 spring gathering, which will be hosted by St. John Lutheran Church in Pender. The 2022 fall rally will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Bancroft with a date yet to be announced.
The next executive board meeting will be Monday, June 20, at St. John Lutheran Church in Beemer with St. John in Pilger and St. Paul in Bancroft hosting.