The First United Methodist Church in Norfolk will host a World Day of Prayer at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Each year, a difference country writes the worship material for World Day of Prayer. The service interprets the Bible in its own context and lifts up issues of mission and justice.
This year The Republic of Vanuatu has prepared the service and the United Methodist Women will lead.
All women in Norfolk and the surrounding areas are invited to the service which was originally hosted by Church Women United.
Participants are asked to enter through the west door, which is handicap accessible, and follow signs to the elevator.
World Day of Prayer U.S.A. promotes justice and equality for women through prayer, partnerships, service and celebration.
For more information, contact Carolyn Falk at 402-613-7836.