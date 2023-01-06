Our Savior Lutheran Church will host a series of Wednesday night and Thursday morning workshops through the latter part of May.
The topics and their dates include: Jan. 11-12 — “Why Bad Things Happen to Good People;” Jan. 18-19 — “Death, Dying and Heaven;” Jan. 25-26 — “Purpose of Life;” Feb. 1 — “Parenting Teens Part 1” (Wednesday only); Feb. 2 — “An Overview of First Corinthians;” Feb. 8 — “Parenting Teens Part 2 (Wednesday only); Feb. 9 — “Creation Versus Evolution;” Feb. 15-16 — “Forgiveness;” March 1-2 — “Cults and Religions;” March 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23 — “Coping with Stress;” March 29-30 — “Dreams;” April 12-13 — “The Mouth and the Art of Listening;” April 19, 20, 26, 27 and May 2-4 — “How to Witness to Jehovah’s Witness.”
Each workshop offers a Christian perspective on the topic, with humor and inspirational and informative resources to use in life.
The workshops will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 10 a.m. on Thursdays in the church sanctuary and are free to the community. Those wanting to attend should register for the workshops in which they are interested by calling 402-371-9005.