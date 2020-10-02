Wisner church hosts fall rally

WISNER — The fall rally of the West Point zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League took place on Sept. 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner.
Linda Meyer, president of St. Paul Ladies Aid in West Point, welcomed the group and zone vice president, Marlene Butterfield, responded with a thank you to both the St. Paul of West Point and the St. Paul of Wisner groups for hosting the event.
The Rev. Jared Hartman led the group in an opening service accompanied by Jeanette Beune. Hartman then led a Bible study on the theme “Serve the Lord with Gladness.”
President Saundra Bierman conducted the business meeting, where 33 members attended.
Election of officers resulted in Jeanette Beune being elected president, Norma Lautenschlager elected treasurer and the Rev. Ricky Jacob as counselor.
Hartman gave a report on district news, discussing the status of district mission grants, the upcoming 2021 Biennial Convention to be in Lexington, Kentucky, and read a note from the district president.
Kathy Schoch gave the invitation to the 2021 Spring Gathering at Zion in Bancroft.
The next executive board meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021, at St. John, Beemer. Hosts are St. Paul, West Point and St. John, Beemer.
Hartman installed the new officers and led the group in prayer.