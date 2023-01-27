The Omaha Archdiocese Council of Catholic Women will conduct its winter meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The meeting will take place at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 402 N. Bridge St. in Randolph, and will be hosted by RNC Deanery.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The registration fee will include the coffee and rolls and noon luncheon. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. with Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch with guest speaker Whitney Haahr of Wynot, Catholic podcaster of “Abundantly Yours.” She will speak on the topic of "The Lord's and Our Faithfulness" at 1:15 p.m. The afternoon session will end at about 3:30 p.m.
All women are invited to have their heart filled this Valentine's Day by attending this inspiring day with fellow Council of Catholic Women of Omaha Archdiocese.
Anyone with finished baby blankets and bibs for Christ Child Society is urged to bring them to this meeting. Questions should be directed to Kim Estes at 402-924-3125.