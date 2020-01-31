WINSIDE — The United Methodist Women in Winside recently celebrated the 150th year of the group.
Members of the group conducted the worship service on Sunday, Jan. 26, and provided a history of the organization.
The service opened with a short video, hymns, scripture readings, prayers and then Rose Janke gave the history from its organization in 1869 to present days.
The United Methodist Women are involved with promoting growth in faith, helping change the lives of women, children and youth at home and abroad, addressing such issues as child labor, human trafficking, poverty, domestic violence, immigration, migrant labor and racial discrimination.
The Winside United Methodist Women have supported local and conference projects with funds and time such as the local back pack program, Camp Fontanelle, United Methodist Committee on Relief by making school bags and health kits, in-kind giving and monetary gifts to Epworth Village at York and the Big Gardens in Omaha. They have planned the annual roast beef dinner, organized lunches for funerals and Christmas cookie bake sales.
Each year, the Winside United Methodist Church Women present a special recognition pin to a faithful worker in the local church who has given their time and talents to help with the ministry and leadership. In 2019, treasurer Robin Edwards was chosen to be recognized.
A reception and fellowship followed the worship service.