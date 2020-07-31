PIERCE — Zion Lutheran School will host its Wild Game Feed — Drive Thru Edition on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Zion Lutheran School kitchen.

Running from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., meals will be available for pick up or delivery. Those interested are encouraged to sign up for a pre-packaged wild game meal. Drive-through meals will serve up to people and delivery meals will serve two people. Free will donations will be take upon the pick up or delivery of the meal or free-will donation meals can be ordered through https://signup.com/go/hdWDsis.

The Zion Wild Game Feed auction will take place virtually at https://events.handbid.com/auctions/2020-zion-lutheran-wild-game-feed-auction

Participants are invited to log in to see what will be on the auction and to purchase meat and gun raffle tickes. The auction will be live from 8 a.m. Saturday Aug. 1, until 9 p.m. Sunday Aug. 9.

Donations also can be mailed to Wild Game Feed, 520 E. Main St., Pierce NE 68767.

For more information, contact the Wild Game Feed committee members or Lydee Jo Krueger at 402-750-0613.

