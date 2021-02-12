CROFTON — Final plans are falling into place for the Virtual Unity Supper at St. Rose of Lima Parish here.
This year will be the first time the Unity Supper will be done virtually. In the past 20 plus years, the event spanned the course of only one day, but due to COVID-19, it now has become a three-day affair, beginning Friday, Feb. 12, and wrapping up Sunday, Feb. 14.
Several changes from the event’s regular format have been announced.
The silent auction will cover three days, offering a variety of items on display in the St. Rose Parish Hall. Bid times are Friday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.
All items will have a “purchase now” price which translates “it’s yours, cash and carry.” Persons viewing the items in the parish hall are asked to wear masks and social distance.
The grand auction will take place online with the help of CHJ Auctioneers.
Committee members have said there is a big advantage of the online bidding this year: Bidding already has started and will continue until the auction on Saturday, Feb. 13. To place a bid, go to www.chjauctioneers.com, then click on the auction calendar to find St. Rose Unity Auction.
All bidders are required to pre-register online. Bidders can pre-register and start bidding as soon as possible. Final bidding will end Saturday, Feb. 13, with a live auction.
More detailed instructions for registering and bidding online is available at www.ourcatholicfamliy.org.
The Unity Supper Windsor Loin Meal will be available as a drive-through on Sunday, Feb. 14. Advance purchase of meal tickets was required.
Through the contributions of businessmen, individuals, community members, parishioners, retirees, students, alumni, farmers and area residents, St. Rose has raised thousands of dollars to assist in the operational expenses of St. Rose School.
For more information, contact Joyce Stevens at 605-661-5736; Erin Foxhoven at the parish office at 402-388-4814; or Leslie Donner at 402-360-4447.