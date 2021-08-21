Few people would argue with the notion that the past 18 months have been challenging, but there are still many reasons to rejoice.
That is one of the reasons why Norfolk’s four Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches — Our Savior, Grace, Christ Lutheran and Mount Olive — are hosting a combined service at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk.
“It’s very hard to be grateful when you look at events of life,” said the Rev. Chris Asbury with Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. It’s important to “rejoice in God, despite our circumstances. It’s good to know the one who conquered sin and death.”
The theme for the service is “Rejoicing Together,” based on Philippians 4:4, which reads “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice,” said the Rev. Lee Weander with Our Savior Lutheran Church.
The event on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m., will actually resemble an “old-fashioned church picnic,” with food served after the service and games for people of all ages. The service will include a choir, handbell choir, a variety of musicians and a mixture of familiar hymns and new songs, Asbury said.
It was first proposed by the Rev. Mike Moreno of Christ Lutheran Church as a way for members of the four congregations to worship together and as a form of outreach.
“The whole community is invited to rejoice with us,” Weander said.
The service will take place on the north side of the lake. People attending are asked to bring lawn chairs. Transportation from parking lots to the site will be provided.
Now, organizers are hoping for fair weather and a good crowd, Asbury said.
“It’s been a difficult time,” Weander said. “The people of Northeast Nebraska have encouraged each other … helped each other … now it’s time to rejoice together.”