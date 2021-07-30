The Norfolk community will be lifted in prayer during a four-day tent revival in Central Park next week.
Curtis Boschult with Light of the World Gospel Ministries of Walthill said the revival in Norfolk is the first the group has done in a while.
“We felt burdened for the community of Norfolk,” said Boschult, who also will speak at the event.
Boschult said his family recently took in a youth from the Norfolk area who was having troubles and knows others the same age who are struggling with drugs and alcohol, in addition to trying to find their way in life.
“We just felt really burdened and wanted to reach out,” he said. “There’s not a lot of churches doing the evangelistic revival-type outreach that we know of. ... We felt God burdening our hearts to do this.”
The event will feature testimonies and gospel-focused evangelical messages during nightly services that will begin at 7 p.m. from Thursday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 8. Children’s services for ages 5 to 11 years old will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-8.
“Ladies at the church will do crafts and a small Bible study and have some games for the younger ones,” Boschult said. “We’ll have some food after the children’s (event) — hamburgers, hot dogs, stuff like that.”
Speakers at the revival include the Rev. Paul Malcomson, who serves as pastor of Light of the World Gospel Ministries in Walthill.
At the age of 19, Malcomson — a native of Northern Ireland — became a police officer, a dangerous profession due to the abundance of terrorism taking place in that part of his country at that time. With many of his fellow officers dying in the line of duty, Malcomson said in his online biography that he felt one question sit heavily in his mind: “If this was my last day, where would I go?”
He encountered Christ in the mid-20s, and as he approached his 40s, he married and became a father before taking on the role of full-time minister at the age of 41.
“God brought him to Walthill of all places,” Boschult said.
Malcomson’s ministry in Walthill has grown from only 12 people a little more than a decade ago to about 140 people now, Boschult said.
“Walthill is a town of 700, so it’s pretty amazing what God is doing,” Boschult said.
Located on the Omaha Indian Reservation, the congregation is diverse: “We have a pretty mixed congregation, whether it’s Native American, we’ve got guys from Africa, Europe and the local community, as well.”
Members of the congregation will be on hand for the tent revival. Also speaking will be Destiny Hernandez.
Boschult said the goal of the tent revival is not to draw people in Norfolk to the congregation in Walthill. The goal, he said, is to spread the gospel and turn hearts to God.
“We’re not interested in trying to steal people from Norfolk to come to a church 45 minutes away, but if we can see them saved and point them to a healthy, local church somewhere, then praise God for that,” Boschult said.
Members of the congregation are going door-to-door in select Norfolk neighborhoods to offer personal invitations to the event.
“We want to be building up the people of God, call the backslider to repentance and see people get born again, see them saved and commit their lives to the Lord,” he said.