Standing the test of time

Sister Eva Fritz of the Sisters of Mercy places one of nearly 500 crosses that annually mark the gravesites of each Sister of Mercy buried in Omaha. Visitors to three cemeteries in Omaha — Calvary, Resurrection and Holy Sepulchre — were able to spot quickly the gravesites of nearly 500 deceased religious sisters who served in ministry to God’s people over Memorial Day Weekend thanks to the efforts of George Fritz of Norfolk.
In 2008, Fritz, long-time owner of the family business Northwest Electric, and his brother, Jim of Osmond, who is now deceased but at that time owned a manufacturing business, made and donated galvanized crosses for the religious community of which their sister, Sister Mary Eva Fritz, (baptismal name Rosella) is a member. By replacing the religious community’s wooden crosses previously used to mark each sister’s grave, the crosses will stand the test of time.