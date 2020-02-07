CROFTON — A sports-themed fundraising event is set to take place at the St. Rose of Lima Parish Center in Crofton.
"Champions of Faith – We’re Off to the Game!” will kick off the Unity Supper — the biggest fundraiser of the year for St. Rose Church and School — with bidding at the silent auction at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
A team of volunteers are putting on the finishing touches on the event, which includes a Windsor loin and roast beef meal along with grand and silent auctions. This year's event includes a raffle for an all-star custom-built trip of choice up to $3,500 value.
There will be awards for best dressed again this year, so the group is asking the crowd to wear their best jerseys, hats, T-shirts and caps for the “stadium,” depicting their favorite team or player.
Early bidders’ names for the silent auction will be put in a special drawing. Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m., followed by social time at 6 p.m. and a catered meal with all the trimmings at 6:30 p.m.
Participants should be prepared to cheer on their favorite players at the grand auction, which starts at 7 p.m.
Hundreds of practical, as well as unusual, prizes will be on the auction block again this year. Raffles, prizes and games will take place throughout the evening. The evening will again include the raffle of a Smart TV.
Through the contributions of businessmen, individuals, community members, parishioners, retirees, students, alumni, farmers and area residents, St. Rose has raised thousands of dollars to assist in the operational expenses of St. Rose School.
Meal tickets can be purchased through the St. Rose School by calling 402-388-4393 or parish office 403-388-4814.
They also are available at the following Crofton businesses: Crofton Farm Supply, Farmers and Merchants State Bank and UpTown Style. Raffle tickets for a chance to win the all-star trip are available at the same locations.
A grain auction has been set up at the Crofton Elevator for those who want to donate from their bountiful harvest.
For donations, contact Curt Arens 402-388-4798.