BATTLE CREEK — If not for the pandemic, Steven Whitney never would have imagined producing a digital Christmas concert.
But the music director at St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek said COVID-19 has forced the staff and the school board to rethink how to approach “everything,” including how to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
“If we weren’t in a global pandemic and forced to rethink how we approach everything, I never would imagine doing a concert like this,” Whitney said.
The school will premiere a digital Christmas program at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, on the St. John Lutheran School Facebook page.
St. John principal Nicholas Onnen said the school puts on a Christmas program every year, but health restrictions due to the coronavirus forced the board and staff to reconsider the best practices for this year’s concert.
“We talked about having a number of different sites and having students rotate from site to site and have them perform the same songs in different places,” Onnen said. “We thought through several different options, but because of the restrictions, we could not have it on site. This was the only option left.”
From the music director’s perspective, it has worked out well so far. Whitney said he took advantage of the mild weather earlier in the week and recorded several scenes for the program with the children outside.
“The fourth-grade class went outside and recorded everything because it was so nice on Tuesday,” Whitney said. “We had a lot more fun putting it get together.”
Whitney said the program will include the same elements of past Christmas concerts — music, acting, costumes and readings — and will last about 30 minutes.
“The flow is the same as a regular Christmas concert,” he said.
The big difference is this year’s program will be edited and produced for its online premiere. The show also will be added later to the school’s YouTube channel, which can be found by searching “St. John Lutheran Church Battle Creek Ne” on the YouTube site.
“I tell the students it’s going to be a digital phenomenon to get the kids excited,” Whitney said.
From Onnen’s perspective, being able to put on the Christmas program — even if it’s in a new form — is an opportunity to provide stability and consistency in a year that has brought chaos in the form of a pandemic.
“Consistency is huge, especially when everything seems like it’s up in the air and everything else is different. It’s huge for the kids to have that for a sense of stability,” Onnen said. “And as far as faith goes, when everything else is changing, we know we have a constant — we have a rock that we can look to — in Jesus.”