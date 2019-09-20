Sr. Laura Ann Haschke
Courtesy photo

Sister Laura Ann Haschke made her first profession of monastic vows as a Missionary Benedictine Sister of Tutzing on Sept. 14 at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.

Sister Laura Ann is the daughter of Neal and Mary Haschke of Madison. She is a graduate of Humphrey St. Francis High School and Northeast Nebraska Community College in Norfolk. Sister Laura Ann entered the formation program of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters in September 2016 and has spent three years in preparation for her first profession.

She will be a volunteer at Norfolk Catholic School for the coming semester and is the adviser for the Hawks Catholic Club at Northeast Community College. As a junior Sister, she will also continue her formation studies in the monastery.

Tags

In other news

Doing God's work

Doing God's work

Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk rolled up their sleeves on Sept. 8, to participate in “God’s work. Our hands.” The event is a service day in which nearly 9,100 Evangelical Lutheran Church of America congregations take part each year.

Polka service funds to help flood victims

HOOPER — The seventh annual “God’s Work. Our Hands” Polka Sunday is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of rural Hooper. A combined worship service with Elim Lutheran Church-Swaburg will be held at St. Paul's beginning at 10 a.m. St. Paul's is located at 1843 County …

Fall fest planned at Clarkson church, school

CLARKSON — Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson will host its Fall Fest Dinner and Auction on Sunday, Sept. 29, at St. John Neumann Catholic School in Clarkson.

Grants available for flood relief

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska recently announced grant opportunities for individuals and families affected by the March floods to help alleviate some of their unmet needs and expenses.