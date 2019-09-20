Sister Laura Ann Haschke made her first profession of monastic vows as a Missionary Benedictine Sister of Tutzing on Sept. 14 at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
Sister Laura Ann is the daughter of Neal and Mary Haschke of Madison. She is a graduate of Humphrey St. Francis High School and Northeast Nebraska Community College in Norfolk. Sister Laura Ann entered the formation program of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters in September 2016 and has spent three years in preparation for her first profession.
She will be a volunteer at Norfolk Catholic School for the coming semester and is the adviser for the Hawks Catholic Club at Northeast Community College. As a junior Sister, she will also continue her formation studies in the monastery.