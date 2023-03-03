COLUMBUS — The 2023 spring gathering for the Central Conference of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Nebraska Synodical Women’s Organization will be Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Shell Creek) of Columbus.
The theme for the gathering is “Let Your Light Shine.” The chosen Bible verse is Matthew 5:14, “You’re here to be light, bringing out the God-colors in the world.”
Churches from the following area towns will be represented: Albion, , Creston, Leigh, Madison, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Platte Center and St. Edward. Other communities in Nebraska will be represented, as well.
The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m. Activities planned for the day are special music from the Columbus Strings Quartet, Bible study, lunch, business meeting with the election of 2024 officers and worship with holy communion.
The guest speakers will be Katie Claus and Julie Graham with Operation Education Nairobi and Katie Loseke with Youth and Families for Christ.
For more information on this event, contact conference coordinator Beth Cumming at 308-226-2506.