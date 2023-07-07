SCHUYLER — The St. Benedict Center here has a variety of programs for guests in July.
The first will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, and focus on fathers and their sons, ages 11-16. “Fathers and Sons — Together Forever” will be led by Dr. Edward DeSimone and a team of fathers and sons. The retreat will provide opportunities for open communication and mutual learning between fathers and their adolescent sons, along with Mass and a traditional blessing of the sons. The fun weekend will include — weather permitting — a dodgeball competition, water balloon toss and a hayrack ride.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and conclude by noon Sunday.
“Spirituality and the Arts” will take place Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, with Michael Bauer, the Rev. Keith Winton and Marie Rubis Bauer leading the retreat. The event will engage participants in the process of spiritual growth.
Through the medium of the arts, participants will enhance their intuitive connection to God, experience God’s presence in liturgy and seek new insights through artistic projects. The program this year will feature fresh topics and approaches that will appeal to both new and returning participants.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. July 13 and wrap up at 3 p.m. July 14.
“BLOOM: Because Loving Ourselves and Others Matters” will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16. This retreat for mothers and their daughters, ages 11-15, will be led by Deb Waskowiak and Julie Delkamiller.
The mother-daughter relationship is very special even as it undergoes numerous changes. This retreat provides opportunities for enhancing open communication between mom and daughter during the tween/teen years. By connecting faith experiences with meaningful conversations that are relevant for both mothers and daughters, the bonds are strengthened. There will be variety of activities designed to foster a healthy and loving relationship, as well as an opportunity for reconciliation and Mass.
The retreat will begin at 9 a.m. July 15 and conclude at noon on July 16.
“Healing Life Transitions: Learn the Six Stages of the Spiritual Journey” will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, with the Rev. William J. Jarema leading.
The individual process of working through a life transition will occur when a person has been confronted with a variety of issues, including loss of a loved one, trauma, unemployment, retirement, loss of income, the aging process, major surgery or poor health, relocating, recovery from addictions and co-dependency. Participants of this retreat will learn what is expected in each of the six stages and discover the gifts offered in each stage that will reveal steps required for personal transformation and living life to the full.
The retreat will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 15 and continue until after lunch on July 16.
“All Things New” is a weekend retreat set for Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, for women of all ages.
Tonya Labenz, Mary Guynan and Brianna Rerucha will lead the event. This retreat is for women needing a time away to open their eyes to God who is there for the walk through the changes in life.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 21, and wrap up after lunch on July 23. Those who are unable to attend on Friday can still join on Saturday morning.
To register for any of these events, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.