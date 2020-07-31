Sisters to celebrate jubilee

The Missionary Benedictine Sisters of Norfolk will celebrate the jubilee of religious vows of three of their sisters in a private ceremony on Saturday, August 15, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
Sister Cecilia Polt, a native of Pierce, will celebrate 70 years of monastic life. Her primary ministries have been as educator at Norfolk Catholic High School and in pastoral care at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk and Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Sister Cecilia served for a time among the poor of Appalachia in Jackson, Kentucky, and taught the new members of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters in Windhoek, Namibia, Africa.
Sister Monica Backes, also a native Nebraskan from Humphrey, made her monastic vows 60 years ago. Sister Monica spent her entire service years as a registered nurse in several of the health centers operated by the community: Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch, Holy Trinity Hospital in Graceville, Minnesota, and Providence Health Center in Wayne.
Sister Leah Ann Sison, a native of Manila, Philippines, professed her vows 25 years ago in the Missionary Benedictine Community in Manila. While in the Philippines, she was involved in teaching and campus ministry but served primarily in administration in two schools. For some time, she was sent to the Generalate in Rome to assist in secretarial work. Sister Leah Ann was transferred to the Norfolk priory in 2007 and serves the community as liturgist and musician.
Cards for the jubilarians can be sent to Immaculata Monastery, 300 N. 18th St., Norfolk, Nebraska, 68701.