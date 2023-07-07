Few things have remained constant in the past 100 years, but the prayers and services of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters have continued strong, enduring since the first four sisters arrived in the farming village of Raeville 100 years ago.
The Missionary Benedictine community, which today has grown to 36 sisters, will host a jubilee celebration of gratitude on Sunday, July 30, in their founding parish of St. Bonaventure in Raeville. The public is invited to the Mass celebrated by Archbishop George Lucas at 10:30 a.m., followed by dinner in the parish hall. The event carries the theme, “Sustained by God’s Faithfulness.”
“As we approach this jubilee, we have an overwhelming sense of gratitude first to God for all the blessings received, as well as to all the people who have walked and prayed with us these last 100 years,” said Sister Rosann Ocken, prioress of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters community. “God’s faithfulness has shown itself through our many relatives, friends and benefactors who have generously upheld our spiritual and physical needs.
“We have felt particularly supported by our Missionary Benedictine worldwide congregation and our archbishops, clergy and religious who have so generously served us. The countless men and women who have been our companions in our ministries over the years have been priceless. As we reflect on these past 100 years, we know that we could never have had such a rich and fruitful ministry without them.”
Archbishop Jeremiah Harty of Omaha, who served as archbishop from 1916 to 1927, came to know of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters while serving in Manila. When the Rev. John Frigge, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish in Raeville, came to the archbishop with the need for sisters to teach at St. John Berchmans School, the archibishop remembered the sisters and an invitation was extended to their superior general, Mother Melania Vollmer.
When the Missionary Benedictine Sisters first arrived in 1923, they began their educational ministry in Raeville. The fledgling community of four sisters almost doubled in size when reinforced by two more sisters from Germany and another from the Philippines.
Soon after, communications began with the Rev. John O’Flynn, the pastor of Assumption Parish in Lynch, asking the sisters to purchase the existing General Hospital. By March 22, 1924, the sisters added health care to their mission with the purchase of what became Sacred Heart Hospital.
However, when the sisters arrived to begin their work, they were not welcomed by all. According to historical records kept by the sisters, members of what is now considered a White supremacist hate group burned a cross on the nearby hill in an effort to scare them away. But the sisters remained and continued to clean, renovate and prepare the hospital for the opening.
Their purchase and staffing of the general hospital in Lynch provided the foundation stones for the the sisters’ lengthy ministries in health care and education.
Even though the ministries of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters have transformed over the years, their core purpose of bringing the love of Christ to all and their value of generous service have remained. The ministry of the sisters at St. Augustine Mission in Winnebago remains a priority for the sisters.
At the Immaculata Monastery and Spirituality Center in Norfolk and in Holy Cross Parish in Sioux City, the sisters focus on spiritual companionship, parish ministry and retreats, in addition to simply being a spiritual presence to the people.
The Missionary Benedictine Sisters in the United States are a small nucleus of the entire Missionary Benedictine Sisters congregation that comprises almost 1,300 members serving in 14 countries. The Generalate (global center) for the congregation is located in Rome. Immaculata Monastery and Spirituality Center is the priory house for the sisters serving in the United States.
The sisters are extending an invitation to the public for the 10:30 a.m. jubilee thanksgiving Mass and dinner in Raeville. Registration is required by Saturday, July 15, for the free-will offering dinner. Email rosannosb@gmail.com to register.