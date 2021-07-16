A somber day in American history will be observed in service to others in Norfolk.
The organizers of “To Norfolk With Love” — an annual one-day service project in the Norfolk community — have scheduled this year’s event to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.
BJ Wilkinson, a spokesperson with the event, said the service day falls on the same day as the anniversary as mere coincidence, but it serves as a reminder to all of how fragile the world can be.
It is “a day when we realize that the blessings we enjoy as Americans are not free and have to be earned over and over. And a day that led to weeks and months of our greatest moments as a people of common bond and faith, rising to occasions to be in service to each other, in pursuit of our greater good. That is exactly where To Norfolk with Love was born,” Wilkinson said.
The event began in 2017 when members of First Baptist Church and multiple other churches in the community joined forces to complete projects for people who owned homes but couldn’t maintain them for reasons like disability, age or income. They also completed projects to benefit service organizations such as the local rescue mission.
“To Norfolk With Love” became an annual event; although last year’s service day did not take place because of COVID-19, volunteers were encouraged to serve in the community in whatever way they safely could.
Now — after more than a year of feeling isolated and removed from each other — Wilkinson said it is once again time to consider the opportunity to give back to this community.
“In fact, it is the perfect time to give of yourself, as we reunite in a spirit of hope,” Wilkinson said.
The organizing team for the event is looking for dedicated volunteers who will divide and conquer projects across the community on the morning of Sept. 11 and give of their time and talents to those people and places that need a little help.
The event focuses on projects that are dedicated to public use, are for nonprofit organizations or on individuals who simply need the willingness of those in service to others to get past the bumps in life that they cannot overcome alone.
Painting, mowing, trimming, trash collection and spending time one-on-one are among the tasks that will be completed. The organizing team for “To Norfolk With Love” also is looking for projects and people to fulfill the mission it has set forth.
Those interested in volunteering or with suggestions for service areas may find out more at www.ToNorfolkWithLove.com.