SCHUYLER — The Catholic Daughters of America were called “to eliminate the poverty of being unloved” by Scott Watts of Guadalupe Mission Hope of the Poor.
The call came during the the opening session of the group’s state convention, which took place Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 18, at the Saint Benedict Center in Schuyler.
Watts said the poverty of being unloved is worse than financial poverty. He called on women to open their eyes and hearts, starting at home, to become aware of lonely people and to reach out to them.
“It is so simple. You can change the world one individual at a time,” Watts said. “Be joyful and encounter Jesus in the poorest of the poor. We are called to be saints of this age, right here, right now.”
State Regent Barb Jensen of Broken Bow conducted the convention for the 130 mask-wearing, social-distanced Catholic women from 37 separate Catholic Daughters courts from across the state who attended the event. The convention participants at the meeting represented 2,500 members of the group.
This year’s convention theme was “Not my Will, Lord, but Yours.” Prayers, a memorial Mass for deceased members, and installation Masses were highlights of the event. The Rev. James Kramper, Tom Venzor, Dr. Pat Castle, and Life Teen directors were speakers.
Each court gave a full report of its activities, and a new Spanish-speaking court, Santa Maria, was established in Grand Island.
State chaplain, the Rev. Nicholas Kipper, installed the new officers. They are regent Betty Fredericks of York; first vice regent Kim Medina of Wahoo; second vice regent Janet Macklin of Fremont; secretary Laurie Hagott of Columbus; and treasurer Teresa Kehleir of Greeley.
The Women’s Care Center in Lincoln was designated as the project for the next two years. Catholic Daughter of the Americas was founded in 1903 and is the oldest and largest Catholic women’s organization in the Americas.