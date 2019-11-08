Schuyler author releases "Red Dolphin"

Schuyler-based author Rebecca A. Stevenson has paired with RoseDog Books to released a new spiritual novel. “Red Dolphin,” a 124-page paperback, is based on the story of the Prodigal son and follows the story of a young woman who goes on an adventure of a lifetime.
The story opens with Fawn Anderson seeking the world record for a seven-minute breath hold while free diving. She soon learns that the goal will be almost impossible, but while on this journey of life, Fawn endures many adventures, some she dreamed about and some she could have never fathomed.
As the story ends, Fawn finds herself in a place she had never imagined, but discovers it was the destination God had in mind for her all along.
The author has had a passion for free diving for years. She has achieved a seven-minute breath hold level: a rare achievement at the time for a woman. In her spare time, Stevenson enjoys spending time with friends, spoiling her cat, Galaxy, and being an active member in many social organizations.
Stevenson has been writing for the last 42 years and has a deep faith that she shares with others through her writing.