OSMOND — A country and gospel music concert featuring two musicians and a storyteller will take place at the Osmond Poolside Park.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, musician Greg Hager and singer, songwriter and storyteller Jan Schiferl will perform in a free concert for the public.
Hager, a Nashville-produced artist, is a singer, song-writer and accomplished musician from Valley, N.D. Hager has toured throughout the United States and Japan and carries the title of Entertainer of the Year with the Pro Cowboy Country Artist Association and is the Academy of Western Artists “Artist of the Year.”
His rural western roots run deep, and he writes and sings about the life he knows and lives, bringing positivity to his audience as he shares the “Good News” in song. He has recorded nine albums, including one in Japanese.
Schiferl is a singer, songwriter and story teller, who recently was nominated by the Academy of Western Artists as the 2020 Western Music Female of the Year. She has performed at fairs and festivals throughout the Midwest.
Schiferl regularly has appeared at the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering in Fort Worth Texas, The Durango Cowboy Gathering in Colorado and the Volga City Opry House in Iowa. She has recorded two albums, both of which won awards from the Rural Roots Music Association. She and her husband operate the WJ Ranch in Northeast Nebraska, where they train horses, raise cattle and host family events such as their annual concerts and Cowboy Christmas events.
The event also will feature the Rev. Gordon Christensen and Nate Christensen as speakers at 11:30 a.m. A noon meal will be served. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Those who wish to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.